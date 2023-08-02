Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.89 percent to 3,261.69 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.35 percent lower at 11,104.16 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 832.

1 billion Yuan (about 116.6 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 951.2 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to superconductor and real estate led the gains, while those in hotel, tourism and biopharmaceutical sectors suffered the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.24 percent to close at 2,218.57 points.