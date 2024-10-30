Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.61 percent to 3,266.24 points
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.61 percent to 3,266.24 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.12 percent lower at 10,530.85 points.
The combined turnover of the two indices stood at 1.85 trillion yuan (about 261 billion U.S.
dollars) -- down from 2.06 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.
Stocks related to household appliances and Huawei openEuler led the gains, while those in the insurance, medical services and Internet e-commerce sectors suffered major losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.18 percent to close at 2,151.51 points Wednesday.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Business
-
Planning minister calls for global action on climate disaster funding30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives agree to form joint working groups on various sectors5 minutes ago
-
UK economy to grow faster than expected in 2024/25: budget10 minutes ago
-
Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium nearing completion56 seconds ago
-
Ali Pervaiz pledges support to strengthen CCP13 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s secondhand textile sector bears massive potential for founding circular economy model2 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 5 developmental schemes2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.287,900 per tola4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points4 hours ago
-
Philippines' debt rises to 273 bln USD in September5 hours ago