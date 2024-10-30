Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.61 percent to 3,266.24 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.61 percent to 3,266.24 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.12 percent lower at 10,530.85 points.

The combined turnover of the two indices stood at 1.85 trillion yuan (about 261 billion U.S.

dollars) -- down from 2.06 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to household appliances and Huawei openEuler led the gains, while those in the insurance, medical services and Internet e-commerce sectors suffered major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.18 percent to close at 2,151.51 points Wednesday.