Chinese shares close mixed Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 02:14 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.96 percent, at 3,521.26 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.09 percent higher at 14,150.57 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.

11 trillion Yuan (about 173.85 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 1.09 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to COVID-19 testing continued their strong performance, while those in the sectors of securities, banking and property led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.18 percent to close at 3,119.41 points Friday.

