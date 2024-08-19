Chinese Shares Close Mixed Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Chinese stocks closed mixed Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.49 percent to 2,893.67 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.08 percent higher at 8,356.90 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 570.62 billion Yuan (79.9 billion U.S.
Dollars), down from 591.16 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.
Shares in sectors of cross-border payment and precious metals led the gains, while those linked to consumer electronics and AI smart glasses suffered major losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.14 percent to close at 1,589.29 points.
