Chinese shares close mixed on Monday

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.03 percent to 3,517.34 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.71 percent lower at 14,693.74 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

26 trillion Yuan (about 194 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.3 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to MCU chips led the gains, while those related to titanium dioxide suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 1.31 percent to close at 3,301.39 points.