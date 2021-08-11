Chinese shares close mixed on Wednesday

Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.08 percent to 3,532.62 points

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.08 percent to 3,532.62 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.24 percent lower at 15,021.17 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.

28 trillion Yuan (about 198 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.34 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to energy storage and coal mining led the gains, while the beer industry saw losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell 0.91 percent to close at 3,437.06 points.