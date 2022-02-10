Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022

Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.17 percent, at 3,485.91 points

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.17 percent, at 3,485.91 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.73 percent lower at 13,432.07 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 936.3 billion Yuan (about 147.

2 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 931.8 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in the sector of hotel and tourism, as well as coal, are among the biggest winners, while those related to electrical appliances and plastic products led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.98 percent to close at 2,826.52 points.