Chinese Shares Close Mixed Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.36 percent to 3,370.03 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.61 percent higher at 10,649.03 points.

