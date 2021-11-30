Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

Chinese stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.03 percent at 3,563.89 points

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.03 percent at 3,563.89 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.1 percent lower at 14,795.73 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.22 trillion Yuan (about 191.54 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from 1.18 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to domestic software and military industries led the gains, while those related to rare earth permanent magnet and electronic cigarettes were among the biggest stock losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.22 percent to close at 3,495.59 points Tuesday.