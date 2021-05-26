UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shares Close Mixed Wednesday

Wed 26th May 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.34 percent, at 3,593.36 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.36 percent lower at 14,793.68 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached over 966.

8 billion Yuan (about 150.8 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares in the paper-making and environment protection sectors led the gains, while those related to steel and food industries led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.95 percent to close at 3,196.85 points Wednesday

