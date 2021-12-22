Chinese shares close mixed Wednesday

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.07 percent, at 3,622.62 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.7 percent higher at 14,791.33 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.062 trillion Yuan (about 166.

71 billion U.S. Dollars), slightly up from 1 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to traditional Chinese medicine and metaverse posted strong performance, while shares related to real estate and ultra-high voltage led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.55 percent to close at 3,368.7 points Wednesday.

