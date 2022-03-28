Chinese Shares Down At Middy Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM
China's major stock in-dices ended lower in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.13 percent at 3,208.12 points
The Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.07 percent to end at 11,944.06 points at midday.