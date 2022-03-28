Chinese shares down at middy Monday

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :China's major stock in-dices ended lower in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.13 percent at 3,208.12 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.07 percent to end at 11,944.06 points at midday.

