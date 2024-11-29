Open Menu

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Chinese shares higher at midday Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chinese stocks were higher in the morning session on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.59 percent to 3,348.2 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index gained 2.41 percent to 10,684.46 points at midday.

