Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Monday

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:31 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :China's major stock in-dices ended higher in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1 percent to 3,461.73 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 1.43 percent to end at 14,457.93 points at midday.

