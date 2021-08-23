Chinese shares higher at midday Monday

China's major stock in-dices ended higher in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1 percent to 3,461.73 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :China's major stock in-dices ended higher in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1 percent to 3,461.73 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 1.43 percent to end at 14,457.93 points at midday.