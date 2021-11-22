Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Monday
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.65 percent to 3,583.37 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.16 percent to end at 14,923.74 points at midday.