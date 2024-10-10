Open Menu

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) China's major stock indices were higher in the morning session Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.95 percent to 3,355.01 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.61 percent to 10,727.5 points at midday.

