Open Menu

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Thursday

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Chinese stocks were higher in the morning session on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.64 percent to 3,454.52 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.79 percent to 10,934.26 points at midday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

12 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

12 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

12 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

12 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

12 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

12 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

12 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

12 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business