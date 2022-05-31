Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING,May(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.75 percent at 3,172.73 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.21 percent to 11,447.31 points at midday.