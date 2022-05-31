UrduPoint.com

Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday

China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.75 percent at 3,172.73 points

China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.75 percent at 3,172.73 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.21 percent to 11,447.31 points at midday.

