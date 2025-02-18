Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) China's major stock indices were higher in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.29 percent to 3,365.51 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.13 percent to 10,804.65 points at midday.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1697 against USD Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open43 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 20255 hours ago
-
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project15 hours ago
-
President ICCI for CDA facilitation desk to resolve business challenges15 hours ago
-
LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan18 hours ago
-
Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority: Ahad Cheema18 hours ago
-
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources18 hours ago
-
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transformation19 hours ago