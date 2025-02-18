Open Menu

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) China's major stock indices were higher in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.29 percent to 3,365.51 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.13 percent to 10,804.65 points at midday.

