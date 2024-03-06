Open Menu

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Chinese shares higher at midday Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) China's major stock indices were higher in the morning session on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.12 percent to 3,051.35 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.34 percent to 9,448.96 points at midday.

