Chinese Shares Lower At Midday Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.48 percent to 3,449.85 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.47 percent to end at 14,801.72 points at midday.

