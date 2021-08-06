Chinese shares lower at midday Friday

China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.48 percent to 3,449.85 points

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.48 percent to 3,449.85 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.47 percent to end at 14,801.72 points at midday.