Chinese Shares Lower At Midday Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:29 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.9 percent to 3,557.33 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.87 percent to end at 14,672.94 points at midday.