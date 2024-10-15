Open Menu

Chinese Shares Lower At Midday Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) China's major stock indices were lower in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.52 percent to 3,267.13 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.02 percent to 10,324.97 points at midday.

