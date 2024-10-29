Open Menu

Chinese Shares Lower At Midday Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Chinese shares lower at midday Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chinese stocks were lower in the morning session on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.65 percent to 3,300.52 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.68 percent to 10,613.69 points at midday.

