Chinese shares lower at midday Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.79 percent at 3,601.54 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.13 percent to end at 14,670.2 points at midday.