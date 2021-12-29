Chinese Shares Lower At Midday Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:28 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.79 percent at 3,601.54 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.13 percent to end at 14,670.2 points at midday.