Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:39 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :China's major stock in-dices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.05 percent to 2,922.54 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.36 percent to end at 9,603.79 points at midday.