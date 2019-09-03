UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:39 PM

Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday

China's major stock in-dices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.05 percent to 2,922.54 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :China's major stock in-dices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.05 percent to 2,922.54 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.36 percent to end at 9,603.79 points at midday.

