Chinese shares mixed at midday Wednesday

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.34 percent to 3,526.49 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.28 percent to end at 14,622.35 points at midday.