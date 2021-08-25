Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:59 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.34 percent to 3,526.49 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.28 percent to end at 14,622.35 points at midday.