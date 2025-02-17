Chinese Shares Open Higher Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Chinese stocks opened higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.26 percent to open at 3,355.42 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.67 percent higher at 10,820.96 points.
