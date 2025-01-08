Open Menu

Chinese Shares Open Lower Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Chinese shares open lower Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chinese stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.33 percent to open at 3,218.86 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.59 percent lower at 9,940.2 points.

