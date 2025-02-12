Open Menu

Chinese Shares Open Lower Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Chinese shares open lower Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chinese stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.17 percent to open at 3,312.26 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.27 percent lower at 10,529.41 points.

