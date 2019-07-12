Chinese shares open mixed Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese stocks opened mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.08 percent to open at 2,915.34 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.09 percent higher at 9,161.27 points.