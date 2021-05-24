Chinese shares open mixed Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese stocks opened mixed on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 percent to open at 3,486.27 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks opened mixed on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 percent to open at 3,486.27 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.13 percent higher at 14,436.36 points.