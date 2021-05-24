Chinese Shares Open Mixed Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks opened mixed on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 percent to open at 3,486.27 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.13 percent higher at 14,436.36 points.