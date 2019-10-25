UrduPoint.com
Chinese State Firms Post Steady Profit Growth In First Nine Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Chinese state firms post steady profit growth in first nine months

Profits of Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw steady growth in the first nine months of 2019, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Profits of Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw steady growth in the first nine months of 2019, official data showed.

From January to September, the combined profits of China's SOEs reached 2.72 trillion Yuan (about 383.89 billion U.S. Dollars), up 6.6 percent year on year, according to a report released on the Ministry of Finance's website.

The pace edged up from the 6.

1-percent increase in the first eight months.

China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) generated a combined profit of 1.79 trillion yuan, up 6.8 percent year on year.

During the period, total revenue of the SOEs stood at 44.89 trillion yuan, increasing 7.1 percent from a year earlier.

The debt-to-asset ratio of the SOEs fell 0.1 percentage points to 64.4 percent by the end of September, according to the ministry.

