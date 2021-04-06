Chinese stocks close slightly lower 06 april 20201

Chinese mainland stocks finished Tuesday with marginal losses as investors struggled to extend a global rally after returning from a long weekend

Shanghai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese mainland stocks finished Tuesday with marginal losses as investors struggled to extend a global rally after returning from a long weekend.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 1.43 points to 3,482.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.12 points, to 2,266.20.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.