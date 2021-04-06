Chinese Stocks Close Slightly Lower 06 April 20201
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:58 PM
Chinese mainland stocks finished Tuesday with marginal losses as investors struggled to extend a global rally after returning from a long weekend
Shanghai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese mainland stocks finished Tuesday with marginal losses as investors struggled to extend a global rally after returning from a long weekend.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 1.43 points to 3,482.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.12 points, to 2,266.20.
Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.