Chinese stocks end with healthy gains

Stocks in mainland China ended a holiday-shortened week on a healthy note Thursday with traders buoyed by positive results in early testing of a possible coronavirus treatment

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Stocks in mainland China ended a holiday-shortened week on a healthy note Thursday with traders buoyed by positive results in early testing of a possible coronavirus treatment.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.

33 percent, or 37.64 points, to 2,860.08, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange gained 1.88 percent, or 32.62 points, to 1,763.36.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.