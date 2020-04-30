UrduPoint.com
Chinese Stocks End With Healthy Gains

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:29 PM

Stocks in mainland China ended a holiday-shortened week on a healthy note Thursday with traders buoyed by positive results in early testing of a possible coronavirus treatment

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.

33 percent, or 37.64 points, to 2,860.08, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange gained 1.88 percent, or 32.62 points, to 1,763.36.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

