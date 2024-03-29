Open Menu

Chinese Tech Giant Huawei Says Profits More Than Doubled In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Chinese tech giant Huawei says profits more than doubled in 2023

Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Friday its profits more than doubled in 2023, as it ramps up efforts to bounce back in a year that saw the company apparently defy US sanctions with the release of a high-end smartphone

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Friday its profits more than doubled in 2023, as it ramps up efforts to bounce back in a year that saw the company apparently defy US sanctions with the release of a high-end smartphone.

The Shenzhen-based company has been at the centre of an intense standoff between China and the United States -- Washington has warned that its equipment could be used for espionage by the Chinese government, an allegation Huawei denies.

Sanctions since 2019 have cut the firm's access to US-made components and technologies, forcing it to diversify its growth strategy.

Huawei said it generated a profit of 87 billion yuan ($12 billion) last year, more than double 2022's 35.6 billion yuan but short of its record 113.7 billion yuan profit in 2021.

Revenues also surged by 9.6 percent to 704.2 billion yuan.

"We've been through a lot over the past few years," Rotating Chairman Ken Hu said Friday.

"But through one challenge after another, we've managed to grow.

"

Highlighting Huawei's efforts to diversify as it finds itself cut off by Western sanctions, the firm said revenues from its smart car business had more than doubled, bringing in 4.7 billion last year.

More than half its revenue came from its ICT infrastructure business, followed by consumer products and cloud computing.

"A new journey awaits us in 2024," Hu said.

Huawei's surge in profits follows a year in which the firm raised eyebrows in Washington with the release of its Mate 60 Pro smartphone.

Powered by an advanced domestically produced chip, it sparked debate about whether US attempts to curb China's access to semiconductor technologies had been effective.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Bloomberg in December the development was "deeply concerning".

The Mate 60 Pro has shown the ability to bite into key competitor Apple's profits in China, analysts cited by Bloomberg have said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Washington Company Car United States December 2019 Apple Commerce From Government Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

2 minutes ago
 Provincial minister attends solar product launch

Provincial minister attends solar product launch

2 minutes ago
 Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by re ..

Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangze ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..

2 minutes ago
 UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector

2 minutes ago
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expe ..

Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expert Prof Z.B. Mirza passes away

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

4 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

4 hours ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 137 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 137 points

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business