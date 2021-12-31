UrduPoint.com

Chinese Tech Stocks Drive Hong Kong Gains

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 08:20 AM

Chinese tech stocks drive Hong Kong gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong opened with strong gains Friday, as surging Chinese tech stocks helped it shrug off a weak lead from Wall Street on the last trading day of the year.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was up by two percent in early trade, on a day when many Asian bourses -- Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand -- were closed for public holidays.

Hangzhou-based conglomerate Alibaba was up more than nine percent, with food delivery platform Meituan up by over five percent, pushing the Hang Seng tech index past gains of four percent overall in a holiday-shortened trading session.

The daily gains signalled some good news at the end of a tough year for many Chinese tech giants, which have been battered by Beijing's drive to rein in their outsized influence on the world's second-biggest economy.

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime followed its positive Hong Kong debut Thursday with more gains in early trade.

Its strong start comes despite its blacklisting by the United States over accusations of abetting rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province.

Shanghai was marginally up, while Sydney and Wellington posted slight losses.

During the previous trading day, global stocks were mixed as markets weighed the efforts to limit the health and economic effects of the latest fast-spreading Covid-19 wave.

The Omicron variant has led to record new caseloads of Covid-19 worldwide, but markets have remained sanguine in light of research suggesting the health effects will be milder than with earlier variants.

Paris and Frankfurt both climbed but London fell, and Wall Street paused its rally, with both the Dow and S&P 500 retreating from all-time highs.

"Worries about the Omicron variant have receded, but the speed of its spread is tempering sentiment," analysts at Charles Schwab wrote.

And Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede, told Bloomberg Television: "As we look forward to 2022 the gains are probably going to be more modest than they've been in the past year or so."But there was reason for optimism too, he said, since "we're still in the recovery from the pandemic".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Thailand China Holidays Sydney London Beijing Frankfurt Hong Kong Wellington Lead Indonesia Japan South Korea United States Stocks Market TV From Asia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

10 minutes ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

7 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

7 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

7 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

7 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.