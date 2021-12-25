UrduPoint.com

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US To 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labor Law

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 01:21 PM

China's national textile and apparel council (CNTAC) issued a statement together with its 12 subsidiary associations on Saturday, saying that the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is "wrong" and should be corrected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) China's national textile and apparel council (CNTAC) issued a statement together with its 12 subsidiary associations on Saturday, saying that the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is "wrong" and should be corrected.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed the bill which bans the import of goods made with the allegedly forced labor of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China.

"We call on the United States to face up to the solemn position of the Chinese government, industry and consumers, and correct wrong legislative and administrative measures as soon as possible," the statement by CNTAC said as quoted by the CGTN broadcaster.

CNTAC reportedly said that there was no forced labor in Xinjiang and noted that the act was detrimental to China's interests and met with indignation by the textile industry and consumers.

The US claims that 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups are being held in camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China, and made to work, with many factories in Xinjiang making use of this forced labor.

China's legislature, the National People's Congress, said on Friday the US accusations were "fabricated" and the law was an attempt to meddle in China's internal affairs.

