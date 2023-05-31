UrduPoint.com

Chinese Trade Delegation Visits FPCCI

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Chinese trade delegation visits FPCCI

A high powered Chinese trade delegation led by Luan Xiangjie, President of Ruzhou Foreign Trade Enterprises Association visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A high powered Chinese trade delegation led by Luan Xiangjie, President of Ruzhou Foreign Trade Enterprises Association visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here on Wednesday.

They discussed the matters pertaining to various bilateral trade and economic related matters between Pakistan and China with FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shiekh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and other office-bearers.

Welcoming the delegation, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh highlighted the contribution of China in economic development and prosperity of Pakistan. He also spoke about the activities of FPCCI at global and national level and emphasized on collaboration between both countries.

Irfan Sheikh acknowledged the Chinese investment in Pakistan in the backdrop of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which would improve infrastructure and energy situation of Pakistan.

Nadeem Qureshi stressed on the importance of interaction between business people, expansion of trade and creation of joint ventures investment between both nations.

Both the Federation's leaders mentioned that according to the statistics, it was evident that the textile sector was of paramount importance to both Pakistan and China.

"Pakistan is the world's fourth-largest producer of cotton, and our textile industry is a vital source of employment and export earnings," they added. China, with its advanced technologies and expertise, had the potential to further enhance textile sector's capabilities and competitiveness.

Similarly, the leather industry held immense promise for collaboration between the two nations. Pakistan was blessed with a rich resource base and a skilled workforce, while China boasts advanced technologies and an established presence in the global leather market. By combining their strengths, both the countries could unlock tremendous potential for growth in this sector, they added.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said the FPCCI, along with relevant government authorities, would help extend all necessary support and facilitation to ensure a seamless and fruitful collaboration. "We are committed to creating a business friendly environment, streamlining procedures, and removing any hurdles which hinder trade and investment," he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Chambers Of Commerce China CPEC Luan Market Textile Cotton All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

30 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 3rd conference of rec ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 3rd conference of rectors of Federation of Arab and ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE’s Falcon 40B, world’s top-ranked AI model ..

UAE’s Falcon 40B, world’s top-ranked AI model from technology innovation ins ..

42 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port ranked 3rd most efficient container p ..

Khalifa Port ranked 3rd most efficient container port globally

57 minutes ago
 Italian Art Collector Donates 400 Items of Renowne ..

Italian Art Collector Donates 400 Items of Renowned Benois Family to Russian Mus ..

58 seconds ago
 Macron, Scholz Want to Meet With Leaders of Kosovo ..

Macron, Scholz Want to Meet With Leaders of Kosovo, Serbia at Summit in Moldova

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.