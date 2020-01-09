Chinese TV maker Konka to open new branch in U.S.

(@imziishan)

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):The Konka Group, a major TV maker in China, has said it plans to establish a branch company this year in the United States in a bid to further tap the North American market.

Konka said the new company will focus on the color TV set business before expanding to other businesses such as smart home appliances. It plans to sell one million home appliances in the United States by 2022.

Konka will hire local staff for the new company, establish partnerships with major U.

S. buyers and synchronize its online and offline operations, said Zhou Bin, president of Konka.

"Our products have entered the North American market. But this time, we will re-enter the market as a brand," said Zhou, adding that Konka will strive to boost its production capacity in target markets globally.

At the ongoing CES 2020 (International Consumer Electronics Show) held in Las Vegas, Konka is displaying its latest product that uses cutting-edge Micro LED technology and supports 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions.