Chinese, UK Companies Sign Commercial Deals Worth Over $627Mln - UK Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The UK and Chinese companies have signed deals worth some 500 million Pounds ($627 million), the UK government said Monday in a statement.

"Deals valued at £503 million have been agreed ...

New business deals representing commercial signings, future contract commitments and MoUs, were agreed by British and Chinese companies as part of the 10th UK China Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) taking place in London this week," the statement reads.

The statement added that these deals are set to create 175 new jobs in the United Kingdom.

In addition, the UK-China Beef Protocol was signed, paving way for UK producers' access to the Chinese market by the end of 2019. The move ends the two-decade-long period, after Beijing banned UK beef imports in 1996.

The agreement on beef exports could be worth some 230 million pounds in the first 5 years, according to the UK government's estimates.