Chinese Yuan Remains Flat Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chinese yuan stayed flat against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).
The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, stayed unchanged from the previous week at 99.44, according to the CFETS.
The index compares the yuan's value with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the Japanese yen.
Last week also saw an index measuring the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket edge down 0.01 points from the previous week to 104.58.
The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket went up 0.08 points week on week to 94.2.
