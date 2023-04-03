Chinese yuan slightly weakens in March

UrduPoint.com

Published April 03, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):China's yuan slightly weakened against a basket of currencies last month, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

At the end of March, the CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, went down 0.

03 percent from the end of February to 99.80, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.

Last month also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket down 0.2 percent from the previous month to 104.42.

