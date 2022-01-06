UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthen To 6.3779 Against USD Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:38 PM

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 15 pips to 6.3779 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 15 pips to 6.3779 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

