Chinese Yuan Strengthen To 6.8761 Against USD Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:01 PM

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.8761 against USD Thursday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 66 basis points to 6.8761 against the U.S. dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 66 basis points to 6.8761 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

