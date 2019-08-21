UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Yuan Strengthen To 7.0433 Against USD Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:56 PM

Chinese yuan strengthen to 7.0433 against USD Wednesday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 21 pips to 7.0433 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 21 pips to 7.0433 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Ma&#039;an rolls out new Abu Dhabi community engag ..

13 minutes ago

60 thousand saplings to be planted at Islamia Univ ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab National karate championship ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's kingmaker president holds talks after Prim ..

2 minutes ago

NAB recovered Rs 3.340 billion through plea bargai ..

2 minutes ago

Issues in industrial zones to be resolved on prior ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.