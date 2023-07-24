Chinese yuan strengthens last week

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Chinese yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, went up 0.02 points from the previous week to 95.96, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket edge up 0.03 points from the previous week to 100.26.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket gained 0.12 points week on week to 91.89.

