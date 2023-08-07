Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The Chinese yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

The Chinese yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, went up 0.65 points from the previous week to 97.46, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket edge up 0.7 points from the previous week to 101.83.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket gained 0.17 points week on week to 92.77.

