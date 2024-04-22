Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM

The Chinese yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

According to CFETS, the CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, gained 0.68 points from the previous week and reached 100.73.

The index compares the yuan's value with that of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index measuring the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket went up 0.76 points from the previous week to 106.22.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket edged up 0.34 points week on week to 94.99.

