Chinese yuan strengthens last week

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):The Chinese yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, came in at 91.07 on Thursday, the conclusive workday of last week, up 0.

04 points from a week earlier.

The index compares the yuan to the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket climb 0.07 points to 94.74.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket rose 0.19 points to 91.28.